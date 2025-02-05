Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: Feb. 7-Feb. 9

There are plenty of exciting things to do in Tampa, Florida, this weekend. You’ll find events catering to all interests, from live music to thrilling performances. Mary J. Blige takes the stage at AMALIE Arena with NE-YO and Mario, while comedian Sal Vulcano brings his solo stand-up to Straz Center. Enjoy live horse racing at Tampa Bay Downs, and don’t miss the festive Florida State Fair for family-friendly fun. It’s expected to be a sunny and warm weekend with temps ranging from 60 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Here’s some big events you don’t want to miss this weekend!

Bark in the Park

Bark in the Park is back and better than ever! Tampa’s favorite festival is on February 8th, 2025 from 11am-3pm at Curtis Hixon Park and includes a one-mile Walk for the Animals along Tampa’s beautiful downtown Riverwalk, followed by a family- and pet-friendly festival with entertainment, food & drinks, dozens of amazing vendors, a Kid Zone, fun activities for pets and their people, and a showcase of adoptable dogs!

Sal Vulcano

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Carol Morsani Hall, 1010 N. Macinnes Place

Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Carol Morsani Hall, 1010 N. Macinnes Place Cost: Tickets start at $40.75

Comedian Sal Vulcano, best known for “Impractical Jokers,” is stepping out on his own for an evening of solo stand-up. As a founding member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe, Sal helped create the hidden camera series, blending improv, pranks, and relentless hilarity. Now, he’s bringing his sharp wit and infectious humor to the stage, offering you a chance to experience his comedy in a new way.

Dinos Unearthed at ZooTampa

When: February 7, 2025 – March 31, 2025

February 7, 2025 – March 31, 2025 Where: ZooTampa at Lowry Park (1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604)

ZooTampa at Lowry Park (1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604) Cost: All inclusive with any ticket purchase

Something BIG has been unearthed at ZooTampa at Lowry Park! Fifteen larger-than-life dinosaurs will offer explorers of all ages the chance to embark on a prehistoric adventure at Dinos Unearthed. The immersive experience will transport guests back in time to get up close to colossal dinosaurs of the past during this limited-time event. Throughout the Zoo, guests can enjoy ferociously delicious bites and dino-themed meals that will satisfy appetites of all sizes.

Other Events

Tampa offers exciting entertainment this February, from thrilling fair experiences to unforgettable live music and vibrant parades. Whether you’re looking to explore the Florida State Fair, enjoy a concert by Drive-By Truckers, or witness the dazzling Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the heart of Florida.

Florida State Fair : Feb. 6 through Feb. 17, 2025, at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N. Tampa

Feb. 6 through Feb. 17, 2025, at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N. Tampa Drive-By Truckers : Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Tampa Theater, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Tampa Theater, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa Sant’ Yago Knight Parade: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m., starting at 7th Avenue, Ybor City, Florida

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.