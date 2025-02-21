Wendy’s Adds Girl Scout Thin Mints Frosty to Menu

Photo: Wendy's

Starting February 21, Wendy’s will blend Girl Scout cookie goodness into their frozen treats across the country. This mint-flavored creation arrives just in time for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

The restaurant combines cookie crumble sauce into their regular Frosty mix, available in both chocolate and vanilla options. “The friendship between Wendy’s and Girl Scouts of the USA is mint to be,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, to in a statement.

Girl Scout troops will sell cookies at more than 4,200 locations during this special time. GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said the collaboration shows the popularity of Thin Mints, thanks to countless young entrepreneurs who’ve made these cookies household favorites.

Every Frosty gets its cookie mixture blended in right there. Choose vanilla if you want something lighter, or go for chocolate if you’re feeling adventurous. The idea came from Emily Kessler, who heads up the test kitchen. Being a former Scout herself, she knew people loved eating their Thin Mints straight from the freezer.

Looking for free food? Starting February 24, pull out your phone and try the “Thin Mints Frosty Adventure” game in the app. You could even score $10,000 if you’re lucky.

The special weekend runs February 21-23, matching when the new Frosty hits stores. This clever pairing helps bring more customers to spots where Scouts are selling their beloved cookies.

Look no further, the moment is here. Grab your Thin Mints Frosty and get in on all the Girl Scout cookie inspired flavor goodness. pic.twitter.com/2CI6xto56Z — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 21, 2025