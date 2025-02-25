St. Petersburg Grand Prix: Know Before You Go

The streets of St. Petersburg will come alive when the Firestone Grand Prix kicks off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season from Feb. 28 to March 2. Racers will compete in the main event starting at noon Sunday.

Running through downtown, the 1.8-mile track follows the waterfront near Straub Park. Fans can watch cars race past the Duke Energy Center and Albert Whitted Park, with great viewing areas close to Mahaffey Theater.

High-energy action fills all three days. Before Sunday’s main race, spectators can watch INDY NXT, USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup races. Drivers push their cars in practice sessions and compete for starting spots in qualifying.

Single-day tickets begin at $30 for Friday entry, rise to $45 Saturday, and reach $65 Sunday. Looking for the best seats? Premium spots go for up to $165. Race fans will find regular food options plus special choices for vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diets.

Avoid traffic headaches with convenient transport options. Park at Tropicana Field for $30 and take free shuttles. The shuttle will run from 7am-7pm on Friday, 7am-9pm on Saturday, and 7am-5:30pm on Sunday. Motorcycle parking is available for $10 along the west side of 1st Street South between 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue.

During the weekend, expect a lot of road closures around Downtown St. Pete. 6th Ave. S, 5th Ave. S, 4th Ave. S, and 2nd Ave. S of 2nd St. will all be closed. 1st Ave. S and Central Ave. SE of 1st Street will be closed. Bayshore Drive south of 2nd Ave. NE will be closed except for traffic accessing Demens Landing.

The city kicks off the weekend with a community party Feb. 27 from 4-7 p.m. Racing enthusiasts can run the actual track in a 5K starting at 5 p.m., but sign up soon, as fees increase after Feb. 26.

FOX Sports takes over coverage with its first broadcast under a new TV deal. The 2025 schedule includes 17 races total, with 25 team charters ensuring regular drivers stay on track all season.

St. Petersburg’s street course celebrates its 21st year hosting IndyCar racing. Last year’s event packed the city, with more than 200,000 fans showing up over three days.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.