St. Petersburg’s First Children’s Bookstore Opens This Weekend

An exciting new chapter begins March 1, 2025, when The Story Garden opens at 832 14th St. N. This first kids’ bookstore in St. Petersburg will feature over 1,500 books for young readers.

In a unique touch, Megan Kotsko transformed a 1920s grocery into a reading oasis, painting it navy outside and pink inside. The former teacher told Creative Loafing Tampa, “I miss watching children learn how to read for the first time and being a part of that process and a part of that new identity as a reader.”

From picture books for little ones to exciting stories for older kids, the shelves are packed with books. Between them, shoppers will find toys, games, and reading accessories that fuel creativity.

Young readers can get cozy in comfy indoor spots or enjoy the sunshine on the patio. This location, previously the Bon Aire Grocery, is nestled in Historic Uptown.

Play Me A Story, an eight-week program, combines storytelling with play for the youngest visitors. Birthday parties with treats will make the experience even more special.

People got a sneak peek during a Valentine’s preview. Soon, the smell of fresh coffee will fill the space.

“I plan on carrying books for all the different holidays and cultures and families. There are books for everyone. I want it to be a safe place. I want it to be a welcoming space,” Kotsko shared.

This spot helps kids find books they’ll love. Kotsko added, “It means so much to them to be able to choose their own books, so now we’re just offering another space for families too.”

Regular story times and activities will bring books to life, while staff help match each child with stories that speak to their experiences.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.