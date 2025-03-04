FDOT Starts Major U.S. 301 Intersection Upgrade, Three-Week Closure Begins

Work began on a huge renovation project February 28, closing down part of U.S. 301 at Gibsonton Drive. The construction will shut down this busy Hillsborough County intersection for three weeks.

Crews will install new concrete and build a left-turn lane linking Boyette Road to southbound U.S. 301. The change from damaged asphalt to concrete fixes deep grooves and wear that have frustrated drivers.

Development around the intersection has increased traffic beyond what the existing road can support. Using concrete will reduce maintenance costs and help the road last significantly longer.

“As it’s getting bigger, the traffic has gotten worse,” Austin Siler, who lives and works in the area, said to Fox13 News. “So, I think some redoing of the area would probably be for the better.”

The project happens in two phases, with work starting on the west side. Each phase takes about 140 days, though U.S. 301 keeps two lanes open in both directions during construction.

Since construction blocks regular routes, drivers need to find alternate paths. People can use Riverview Drive, U.S. 41, or Symmes Road instead, but should expect longer travel times.

While drivers can still exit I-75 at Gibsonton, they won’t be able to cross U.S. 301. Big Bend Road is the best alternative route.

First responders have planned new routes to handle emergency calls during construction. Local businesses were informed about the temporary traffic changes in their area.

The new turn lane should reduce traffic jams during peak hours and lower accident rates as part of a larger effort to handle growing traffic in the area.



Crews will work in phases to allow some open lanes throughout construction.

