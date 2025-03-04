St. Petersburg’s Do Good Days Event Teams Up With Mezzo Market for March 2025

Next spring’s Do Good Days will turn Ferg’s Sports Bar into a bustling spot where Mezzo Market’s 135 vendors connect locals with 35 charities. The March 29 event brings together two popular community gatherings for the first time.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can browse through charity booths and market stalls. Last year drew 500 people, with everyone finding a great volunteer opportunity that fit them.

Instead of boring presentations, it feels more like a street fair. An exciting scavenger hunt gets people moving between booths, and some lucky folks go home with door prizes or items from the silent auction.

Some big names showed up last time, including the Great Explorations Children’s Museum. St. Pete Free Clinic talked about their work, while Daystar Life Center showed people how to help out.

Since opening in 2023, the Mezzo Market has pulled in huge crowds looking for local goods. By working together, both events hope to make an even bigger difference.

Local shop owners and community leaders put this volunteer fair together. They picked fun activities that show people local needs while keeping everyone entertained.

Organizers say to ilovetheburg.com, “The idea for Do Good Days was sparked from a conversation about the abundance of nonprofits in the community and the challenge people face in finding ways to get involved.”

As people run around doing the scavenger hunt, they get stamps at each booth. Fill up your card and you can grab prizes donated by local shops.

Money from the auction goes straight to the non-profits there that day. Local St. Petersburg businesses have loaded up the auction with great stuff.

Ferg’s Sports Bar has always been big on giving back. They host charity events all year long.

Now that these two events are joining forces, organizers think it’ll draw bigger crowds than ever. They’ve made some changes based on what worked well last year.

