Tampa Riverfest Returns With Two-Day Festival in May

Downtown will come alive as Tampa Riverfest turns the Riverwalk into a lively celebration of activities on May 2 and 3. An exciting water ski show joins this year’s lineup of events.

Food takes center stage on opening night with Taste of Riverwalk, going from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Live music fills the evening while visitors sample their way through local dishes. The following day, Curtis Hixon Park hosts crowds of food lovers for Taco Fest.

Get ready, online tickets go on sale March 7. Previous events have sold out quickly, so grab yours early.

Adventure lovers can watch the new water ski show on May 3. The free performance runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with best viewing areas near Water Works Park.

From adorable dogs competing in wiener dog races to yoga enthusiasts and water sports fans, the festival offers something for everyone. As night falls, hundreds of lit balloons light up the waterfront each evening.

The night wraps up with the Lantern Parade, making its way from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Park between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Early arrivals can pick up lantern kits at Water Works Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Your appetite won’t go unsatisfied. Taco Fest offers endless Mexican favorites, while Taste of Riverwalk lets you try the city’s finest food.

This celebration continues its successful run, combining great food with family entertainment along Tampa’s beautiful waterfront.

Careful planning helps spread visitors across both days. Early risers hit the yoga sessions while night owls enjoy music under the stars.

The organizers want everyone in Tampa to join the fun, whether you love food, sports, or just want to enjoy the atmosphere.

