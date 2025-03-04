Tampa’s St. Patrick’s Parade Returns March 15 With Military Leader, NFL Star Leading the Way

Downtown Tampa’s streets will come alive with green on March 15, as the Rough Riders host their 30th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade. More than 75 floats will roll through the city streets while 40,000 people gather to enjoy the celebration.

Leading this Irish celebration, four-star General Bryan P. Fenton serves as Grand Marshal, while NFL legend Rondé Barber joins as Celebrity Marshal. The fun kicks off at 3 p.m., beginning at Joe Chillura Square and weaving through downtown.

“Last year was our first time hosting the parade downtown, and we had around 40,000 spectators,” said Lt. Col. Greg Eckley, President of the Tampa Rough Riders to That’s So Tampa. “This year, we expect an even bigger turnout. We’re thrilled to make this one of the top St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the South.”

This spring tradition has grown bigger each year since it began three decades ago. Last year’s crowd grew 20% from 2023, filling the streets with green-wearing party-goers. Looking for the best view? Get premium seating for $25 ahead of time.

Before the parade starts, watch as teams turn the Hillsborough River into an emerald stream. The party continues after the last float: Curtis Hixon and Gaslight Square Parks host post-parade celebrations.

Behind the green celebrations is a group that makes a difference. Since 1978, these volunteers have brought smiles to more than 100,000 kids in hospitals and shelters with teddy bears. Their work goes well beyond March’s festivities.

Roads close two hours before the parade begins. You can watch from any spot along the route. Every view is a good one.

Local businesses and restaurants prepare for the crowds. Past events show that this day gives them a nice bump in sales.

Local business sponsors keep this community event free. Their support covers everything from police coverage to cleanup.

The event happens no matter the weather. If storms come, trained staff will guide people to nearby shelter spots.

