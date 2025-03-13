Crystal Light Enters Alcohol Market with Low-Calorie Vodka Drinks

Crystal Light is making a splash this March by rolling out canned vodka cocktails – their first step into alcoholic drinks. Coming in at just 77 calories without sugar, these beverages join the booming $3.21 billion ready-to-drink cocktail market.

Their new Vodka Refreshers come in at a light 3.8% alcohol content and zero carbs. They’re starting with triple-filtered vodka blended with Wild Strawberry and Lemonade flavors.

“With tens of millions of social media videos showcasing creative ways to mix Crystal Light into cocktails, creating a delicious lower-calorie vodka refresher was a natural step for us,” said Jeremy Kross, Director of Beverage Mixes at Kraft Heinz, to Kraft Heinz News.

The drinks will first pop up in Northeast U.S. stores in four-packs priced at $9.99. More flavors are expected to roll out across other areas by 2026.

The timing makes perfect sense – about 20% of Crystal Light fans already mix alcohol into their drinks. Plus, 40% of people who buy hard seltzers prefer drinks with less than 4% alcohol.

Industry experts see ready-to-drink cocktails taking off, with growth expected to hit 13.7% over the next ten years.

By teaming up with Barrel One Collective, Crystal Light becomes the first powder drink brand to jump into the hard seltzer game.

They’re aiming to catch the eye of people looking for easy, grab-and-go cocktails. Research shows more and more folks are reaching for pre-mixed drinks.

After leading the powder drink market for 40 years, this bold move lets Crystal Light tap into a fresh crowd looking for lighter boozy options.

