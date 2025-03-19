Ideal Nutrition Opens First Tampa Bay Location in Downtown St. Petersburg

A new meal prep spot is coming to downtown St. Petersburg as Ideal Nutrition gets ready to open its 1,770-square-foot shop by late 2025. This is their first venture into Tampa Bay’s growing food scene.

Located in the Evo apartment building at 360 2nd Avenue South, the shop is right next to USF’s busy campus. Students and locals can easily grab fresh, pre-made meals.

For $8.49 per meal, customers can choose from 40 different options. Popular dishes include spicy Firecracker Meatballs, creamy Cajun Chicken Alfredo, homemade Vegetarian Asiago Stuffed Gnocchi, and fresh Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap.

No matter if you eat vegan, keto, paleo, or vegetarian, you’ll find something on the menu. It’s a perfect fit for the building’s collection of wellness-focused businesses.

The opening celebration will be big, with shop owner Caleb McDonnell offering special deals and rewards. Guests can grab free goodies while checking out healthy eating tips through hands-on demos.

“We are thrilled to bring Ideal Nutrition to St. Petersburg,” said Wolfgang Brunet, founder and CEO of Ideal Nutrition, to stpetecatalyst.com. “This city has a vibrant and health-conscious community.”

With eight successful locations across Florida, from West Palm Beach to downtown Miami, Ideal Nutrition continues to expand. The deal was handled by Colliers broker Stephanie Addis, with Melissa Riccardi and Lisa McCaffrey representing the property.

Colliers’ Zach Feldman leads the company’s expansion throughout Florida. St. Petersburg is the newest spot where healthy eating takes priority.

