Tampa’s Gasparilla Film Festival Returns with Star-Studded Lineup

On March 25, the 2025 Gasparilla International Film Festival launched the first days of a week-long lineup of films, visitations from celebrities and officials, and cultural happenings in Tampa through Mar. 30. Showings at locations such as the Tampa Theatre and AMC Westshore Theatres, the fest has a pretty good blend of narratives, documentaries and local talent.

Opening Night featured The Friend, a drama adapted from Sigrid Nunez’s award-winning novel. The festival lineup includes standout films like Spider & Jessie, screening Mar. 29, which follows two sisters hiding their mother’s overdose to avoid foster care. Powerful documentaries are also in the spotlight, including Resident Orca, which addresses the challenges faced by a captive orca, and Anxiety Club, a look into comedians’ experiences with mental health.

On Mar. 28, actor Michael Shannon will present his directorial debut, Eric LaRue, starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård, at AMC Westshore. John Travolta will return to the festival on Mar. 30 to discuss his new film High Rollers, following the success of Cash Out.

Local talent will be celebrated during a special evening of short films and live performances on Mar. 28 at the University of Tampa, spotlighting the Tampa Bay dance community. The festival also includes panel discussions, VIP events, and a robust schedule of screenings.

Tampa officials are prioritizing safety during the busy week. “We want to assure the entire Tampa community and all parade-goers that we have a comprehensive and vast safety plan in place,” said Police Chief Lee Bercaw to ABC Action News.

With a packed schedule and diverse stories from around the world, the Gasparilla International Film Festival will again be a highlight of Tampa’s cultural calendar. Visit the festival’s official website for tickets, showtimes, and the full schedule.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.